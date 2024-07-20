Ajinomoto introduces its first instant soup to Phl market

Known Japanese brand famed for its umami flavor, Ajinomoto, recently unveiled its first instant soup product introduced to the Philippine market, Soup & Go, promising to bring Filipino customers a substitute for breakfast, the most important meal of the day.

The company’s Philippine subsidiary, Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation (APC), considers this as a vital part of the day, especially here in the Philippines, as it launches its first easy-to-make breakfast that takes less than a minute to prepare.

Its newest on-the-go breakfast product is said to be a perfect companion for those who want a hassle-free first meal of the day that doesn’t compromise on its savory flavor and nutritional value.

During its launch, a live demonstration of Ajinomoto’s Soup & Go was done at a ‘Konbini’, a Japanese term for convenience store, located in Market Market, Taguig City.

The pop-up store is a site to see in the middle of the mall’s open space near the public transport terminals, mimicking a real-life convenience store that sells Ajinomoto products.

APC president Koichi Ozaki demonstrated how easy it is to prepare a tasty breakfast soup: all that one needs to do is pour the contents of a Soup & Go sachet into a cup, add hot water, and stir.

After following these easy steps, wait for a minute to have that first serving of the delicious soup.

“We are very excited for the Philippines because we know how the Filipino people love breakfast. With Soup & Go, we aim to make their mornings brighter through a convenient dish that’s flavorful and nutritious and made with carefully selected ingredients from Japan like corn from the Hokkaido farms (just for corn flavor), and authentic milk from Japan (for all flavors),” says Ozaki when asked about what the company aims to achieve with Soup & Go.

Soup & Go comes in three flavors, that is, Corn, Potato and Pumpkin, packaged with three single-serve sachets in each box and is available for only P85.

For now, it is available exclusively in 7-11 branches for the first three months; thereafter, Soup & Go will be available nationwide.

“We in Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation are committed to championing a lifestyle that echoes our slogan, Eat Well, Live Well. Through our newest product, Soup & Go, we are optimistic that it will not only make the mornings of our Filipino customers more convenient but will also equip them with the necessary nutrients and boost their mood by starting their day with a healthier and flavorful breakfast,” Ozaki said.