A diversified experience

The Philippine MICE Conference (MICECON) returned to Clark after 10 years.

With the theme M.I.C.E. XD: Xperience Diversified, the three-day event held from 10 to 12 July at the SMX Convention Center Clark, was a combined effort of the Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Clark Development Corporation, and various partners from the private and public sectors.

During the opening ceremony, TPB chief operating officer Maria Margarita Montemayor Nograles stated that the TPB has always been fostering new opportunities for networking, benchmarking, and learning through diverse sessions, workshops, and activities. “Our theme embodies our dedication to embracing new ideas, technologies, and practices that will shape the future of the MICE industry,” she said.

Nograles also introduced the “MICE Philippines: We Take Your Business to Heart,” a program designed to position the country as a premier MICE destination. “In the Philippines, we welcome not just leisure travelers, but also business professionals. We go beyond telling them — we show them and make them feel that in the Philippines, we take their business to heart,” she added.

With 820 delegates from various MICE sectors and academe in attendance, MICECON 2024 treated participants to a diversified conference experience. These initiatives emphasized that Clark is more than just a top tourist destination in the region; it is also one of the top MICE destinations in the country.