3 former NPA leaders yield

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Senior leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) have adopted a significant move towards peace and reconciliation by voluntarily surrendering and turning over their firearms to the military in Dumingag, Zamboanga del Sur.

1st Infantry (Tabak) Division Commander Major General Gabriel C. Viray III said yesterday the former NPA leaders yielded to the Army’s 102nd Infantry (Igsoon) Brigade at Purok 2, Barangay Saad in Dumingag on Friday.

Viray identified the former NPA leaders as alias Jundy, a former squad leader; alias Jack and Joven, a former commanding officer; and alias Crismae and Jeepey.

The three are all former members of the defunct Big Beautiful Country (BBC) under the Western Mindanao Regional Party Committee (WMRPC) of the NPA and took the courageous step toward a new life.

They surrendered with two M16 rifles, one M1911 Cal. 45, three bandoliers, three magazines, sixty-one 5.56mm rounds, seven .45 caliber rounds and one backpack.

Brig. Gen. Elmer B. Suderio, Commander of the 102nd (Igsoon) Brigade, said “The decision of @Jundy, @Jack/Joven and @Crismae/Jeepey to surrender with their firearms is commendable and marks a pivotal moment in the journey towards peace in the Zamboanga Peninsula. We will ensure their safety during the reintegration process and support their return to society.”

Viray also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the former NPA members for their bravery in surrendering and choosing to continue their lives as normal citizens.

The surrenderers were presented to Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor J. who chairs the Provincial Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, and expressed his dedication and commitment to supporting the development of each surrenderee.

He reinforced the spirit of collaboration and resilience among the people of Zamboanga del Sur and highlighted the province’s cooperation with the Philippine Army.