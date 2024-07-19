Wyn Starks sees resurgence

Curb Records recording artist Wyn Starks is currently gaining significant traction worldwide for the success of his uplifting song, “Who I Am,” which was prominently featured in Celine Dion’s recently released documentary, I Am: Celine Dion.

After stunning the America’s Got Talent judges with his performance of the song in 2022, “Who I Am” continues to resonate with those navigating a struggle to find their strength.

“I have no words to describe what I’m feeling. I’ll be on cloud nine for the rest of my life!” shares Wyn Starks about “Who I Am” being part of I Am: Celine Dion.

“It’s such a full circle moment. Celine Dion has been such an inspiration to me, and her music has helped me get through so many obstacles in my life. Seeing her belt out ‘Who I Am’ with such strength and resilience in spite of everything she’s going through will be a moment I’ll never forget.”

Alongside this feature, Wyn Starks also takes off on a cross-country adventure in his recently released music video for current single, “Run,” which premiered exclusively on Wonderland Magazine’s website. The song is currently in the Top 30 of Hot AC Radio in the US. Another track that is slowly getting recognized is “Where Are The Giants.” The inspiring track explores the impact of absent parental figures and the quest for self-worth.

Stream I Am: Celine Dion on Prime Video.