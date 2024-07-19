Two Tropical Depressions Form in Philippine Area of Responsibility

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced the formation of two tropical depressions within the country's area of responsibility. The depressions, named Butchoy and Carina, emerged as low pressure areas (LPAs) developed into tropical cyclones by 8 p.m. on July 19. Butchoy is positioned west of Batangas, while Carina is located east of the Bicol region.

Tropical Depression Butchoy is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon, potentially bringing moderate to heavy rains to western Luzon over the next three days. It is moving westward at 25 kph with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph. The depression is anticipated to exit the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) within the next 12 hours. Meanwhile, Carina, moving west-northwest at 20 kph, is expected to follow an offshore path and remain distant from the Philippine landmass, though it may also influence the southwest monsoon.

PAGASA has issued warnings about potential flooding and landslides due to the enhanced monsoon effects. Residents in affected areas are advised to stay updated and prepare for possible weather-related hazards. The weather bureau continues to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as necessary.

