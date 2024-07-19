Triumphs and Tribulations: The Drama of the British Open

By Kieran Canning

As the 152nd British Open unfolded at Royal Troon, the unpredictable weather of Scotland's west coast played a decisive role in the fortunes of some of golf's biggest names. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were among the high-profile casualties who missed the cut, while Shane Lowry emerged as the surprise leader after two challenging rounds.

Rory McIlroy's hopes were dashed early on as a disastrous start on Friday left him contemplating vacation plans rather than a weekend of competition. "That four-hole stretch to start off is what cost me," McIlroy lamented after finishing 11 over par, with the projected cut set at six over. Despite steadying his game later in the round, his early missteps, including a triple-bogey eight at the fourth, sealed his fate. It's only the second time in 15 majors that McIlroy has failed to make the cut, prolonging his decade-long wait for another major title.

Tiger Woods also struggled, finishing 14 over par after two rounds, raising questions about his future in competitive golf. His score of 156 over two rounds matched his worst ever at a major, leading to speculation about whether he should continue competing given his ongoing physical struggles. Woods, however, remains determined to return to form, saying, "I just need to keep progressing and eventually start playing more competitively."

While McIlroy and Woods faced disappointment, Shane Lowry thrived in the challenging conditions. Lowry took the lead at seven under par after a resilient second round. Despite a dramatic double bogey on the 11th, Lowry bounced back with two birdies in the final three holes. "To be leading this tournament after two days, it's why you come here," said Lowry, who won his sole major at the British Open in 2019. His strong performance has positioned him as a serious contender for another major victory.

As the tournament progresses, Lowry's battle against the elements and the world's best golfers continues to captivate fans. With many of the top-ranked players failing to make the cut, the stage is set for an unpredictable and exciting conclusion to the British Open.

(Source: Agence France-Presse)