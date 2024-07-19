Treasure trove (1)

When the Department of Finance ordered PhilHealth in April this year to return a massive P89.9 billion in unused funds to the Bureau of the Treasury, it was like uncovering a hidden treasure chest. People who know about budgets and regular folks need clarification on this huge amount of unused money, making us question how PhilHealth handles its finances.

One of the primary questions raised by many is how PhilHealth managed to accumulate such a large sum of money that went unused. Given the ongoing challenges faced by the healthcare system in the Philippines, including the need to improve healthcare services and support healthcare providers, the existence of such significant unspent funds begs the question of why these resources were not deployed to enhance benefits for members or reduce the contributions from PhilHealth members.

In the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, PhilHealth has faced criticism for its failure to settle outstanding payments owed to healthcare providers, including doctors and hospitals. The contrast between the substantial unused funds and the organization’s outstanding debts highlights a troubling discrepancy in financial management priorities and resource allocation within PhilHealth, a non-profit Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation (GOCC) mandated to provide quality social health insurance coverage to all Filipinos.

The sheer magnitude of the almost P90 billion in unused funds is staggering compared to the budgets of key government agencies and programs. This amount is said to be nearly twice the budget of the Department of Labor and Employment and the entire judiciary. It is comparable to the budgets of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Social Welfare and Development, and Department of National Defense, among others — underscoring the scale of the issue at hand.

The decision to require PhilHealth to return these unused funds raises questions about the legality and rationale behind such a directive. The process by which unused funds can be reclaimed and the implications of this action on PhilHealth’s operations and financial stability require careful consideration and scrutiny.

PhilHealth is supposed to be like that trusty friend who covers our back when we’re in a health pinch. If its reserve funds take a detour to the national piggy bank, we might be in for a rough ride. Healthcare services could face a funding drought, leading to longer lines at hospitals, skyrocketing out-of-pocket expenses, and frustrated patients cursing under their breath.

Whether or not unused funds can be returned is complex and involves legal, financial, and ethical considerations.

In last year’s Bicameral Committee deliberations surrounding the 2024 budget and the provision inserted in the General Appropriations Act of 2024, it appears there is a mechanism in place allowing for the return of unused funds from GOCCs to be utilized for unprogrammed appropriations.

However, let’s not forget the government’s wallet — or lack thereof. With $90 billion suddenly swelling its coffers, the national government might feel like a kid in a candy store.

Will this sudden cash injection be a blessing or a curse? Mismanagement, corruption, and shady deals could lurk around the corner, turning this windfall into a financial minefield.

Transparent accounting and responsible spending are keys to preventing this from becoming a national financial fiasco.

(To be continued)