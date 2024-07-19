Torching of buildings triggers rally ban

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AFP) — Police in Bangladesh’s capital banned all public rallies on Friday after the deadliest day of ongoing student protests so far saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and the imposition of a nationwide internet blackout.

This week’s unrest has killed at least 39 people, including 32 on Thursday, with the toll expected to rise after reports of clashes in nearly half of the country’s 64 districts.

Police fire was the cause of at least two-thirds of deaths reported so far this week, based on descriptions given to Agence France-Presse (AFP) by hospital staff.

The Dhaka headquarters of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television remains offline after hundreds of incensed students stormed the premises and set it on fire.

Students took to the streets again on Friday morning ahead of pro-government counter-demonstrations slated to begin after midday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation.

Dhaka’s police force took the drastic step of banning all public gatherings for the day — a first since protests began — in an effort to forestall another day of violence.

“We’ve banned all rallies, processions and public gatherings in Dhaka today,” police chief Habibur Rahman told AFP, adding the move was necessary to ensure “public safety.”

Busy streets around the capital were deserted at daybreak on Friday but showed signs of the previous night’s mayhem, with burnt vehicles and bricks thrown by protesters strewn across the roads.

Fresh confrontations broke out between police and protesters around Dhaka later in the morning.

Hundreds of students blockaded roads in the upscale commercial district of Banani, an AFP correspondent at the scene saw.

Witnesses also reported police firing tear gas at several locations around the crowded megacity of 20 million people.

Internet shutdown

At least 26 districts around the country reported clashes on Thursday, broadcaster Independent Television reported.

The network said more than 700 people had been wounded throughout the day including 104 police officers and 30 journalists.

London-based watchdog Netblocks said Friday that a “nation-scale” internet shutdown remained in effect.