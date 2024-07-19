Tondo trike driver shot dead

Authorities reported that a tricycle driver was killed in a shooting last Thursday night in Tondo, Manila.

The Manila Police District identified the victim as Israel Vargas of Barangay 67 and reports said that he was shot in the right cheek and died at the scene.

Initial investigations showed that the shooting occurred about 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Masinop and Moriones streets. Witnesses told police four men on a tricycle approached Vargas and one shot him at close range.

The suspects fled.

Vargas was brought to Gat. Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area and conducting follow-up operations to identify and arrest the suspects.

The body was taken to a funeral home for an autopsy.