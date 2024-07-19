The Medical City and DOT launch groundbreaking partnership to position PH as global medical tourism destination

Manila, Philippines, July 17, 2024 — The Medical City (TMC), a premier healthcare brand, and the Department of Tourism (DOT) have officially entered into a historic partnership aimed at positioning the Philippines as a top destination for health and wellness. The partnership was formalized during the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing on July 17 at Grand Hyatt Manila.

Since 2008, TMC has been a DOT-accredited hospital, consistently maintaining this status and underscoring its long-term commitment to excellence in medical tourism. With a network of hospitals serving close to 20,000 international patients yearly, TMC stands as a leader in the field.

DOT identifies TMC as a standout partner in its pursuit of providing a holistic medical tourism program to international patients. To date, TMC serves patients from countries such as the mainland USA, Guam, Korea, China, Japan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The MOA signing marked the first public-private collaboration of its kind, setting a new standard for the Philippines’ medical sector.

Comprehensive Services and Personalized Care for Medical Tourists

TMC Ortigas, a Joint Commission International (JCI) approved facility, is a trusted hospital for international patients in the Philippines. It offers advanced medical technology and personalized care. It’s a preferred destination for medical tourists seeking high-quality healthcare, with easily accessible locations nationwide and competitive pricing, making it a cost-effective option.

TMC’s International Patient Concierge Services streamline all international patient transactions, providing seamless medical travel coordination, accommodation assistance, and airport meet-and-greet services for medical and non-medical travelers. Recognizing the significance of international patient care, TMC has dedicated Korean and Japanese helpdesks to offer specialized support, ensuring minimal language barriers for a smooth healthcare experience.