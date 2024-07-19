The ideal venue awaits

In the heart of Quezon City stands Citadines Roces Quezon City, a testament to The Ascott Limited’s expanding footprint in the Philippines.
Citadines Roces Quezon City caters to both business and leisure travelers. Whether for business conferences, social gatherings, or intimate celebrations, Citadines Roces Quezon City offers the perfect venue tailored to its guests’ needs.
Nestled in Quezon City, Citadines Roces Quezon City prides itself for its ideal location. As the largest city in Metro Manila, Quezon City is a dynamic hub of commerce, entertainment and culture. The property’s position gives guests seamless access to government institutions, corporate offices, premier shopping destinations and a vibrant dining scene.
Citadines Roces Quezon City’s function rooms are designed to host various events with elegance and sophistication. These premier spaces, meticulously crafted to provide an ideal setting for any occasion, can accommodate corporate meetings and seminars to weddings and social events. The function rooms are versatile, offering customizable layouts to suit the specific requirements of each event. Each room features high-quality audio-visual equipment, including projectors, screens and sound systems to facilitate seamless presentations and multimedia experiences.
“Our function rooms are designed to cater to the unique needs of each event, offering customizable layouts and comprehensive support. Our dedicated event planning team and professional staff are committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring every event is executed flawlessly and leaves a lasting impression,” Thea Peregrino, assistant residence manager at Citadines Roces Quezon City, said.
In addition to the variety of inclusions to the function spaces, each individually curated event will be catered to by the residence’s flagship restaurant and bar, Alejo.
With its strategic location, comprehensive accommodation options and premier function spaces, Citadines Roces Quezon City stands as the ideal choice for creating unforgettable moments.