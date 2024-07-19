Ten Commandments in Louisiana Classrooms: A Constitutional Showdown

Louisiana's controversial new law mandating the display of the Ten Commandments in all public school classrooms has been temporarily halted amid legal challenges. A federal judge approved an agreement Friday that delays implementation until at least November, as a lawsuit filed by parents of various religious backgrounds makes its way through the courts.

The law, signed by Republican Governor Jeff Landry, would require poster-sized displays of the Ten Commandments in "large, easily readable font" in every K-12 classroom and state-funded university by January 1, 2025. Supporters argue that the commandments are historical documents foundational to U.S. law, while opponents claim the law violates First Amendment protections against government-established religion. Attorney General Liz Murrill has expressed eagerness to defend the law, stating, "The 10 Commandments are pretty simple... but they also are important to our country's foundations."

Civil liberties groups, including Americans United for Separation of Church and State, have vowed to challenge the law in court. Rachel Laser, the organization's president, warned, "We're going to be seeing Gov. Landry in court." The controversy echoes similar debates across the nation, with states like Texas, Oklahoma, and Utah considering comparable legislation. Previous Supreme Court rulings have struck down similar laws in Kentucky but upheld a Ten Commandments monument on Texas Capitol grounds, highlighting the complexity of the issue.

As Louisiana grapples with this latest church-state conflict, the debate extends beyond legal concerns to questions of inclusivity and respect for diverse beliefs in public education. Chris Dier, Louisiana's 2020 teacher of the year, expressed reluctance to comply with the mandate, stating, "I don't believe in doing something that is unconstitutional and harmful to students." The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for religious expression in public institutions across the United States.

(Based on reporting by Kevin McGill and Sara Cline for The Associated Press)