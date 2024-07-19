TECO holds 2024 Taiwan Scholarship Awards Ceremony for Outstanding Filipino Scholars

To implement the “New Southbound Policy” which aims to enhance cooperation between Taiwan and its neighboring countries, the Ministry of Education (MOE) of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the International Development and Cooperation Fund (Taiwan ICDF) have once again selected outstanding Filipino students as scholarship recipients to study in Taiwan.

On 19 July 2024, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in the Philippines (TECO) held the 2024 Scholarship Awards Ceremony for the scholarship recipients. During the program, Representative Wallace Chow expressed his warmest congratulations to the scholars for their achievements and encouraged them to promote study opportunities in Taiwan to their friends and colleagues. He also talked about more future collaborations with leading universities in the Philippines for fields related to electronics, artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors and motivated everyone to take advantage of work opportunities in Taiwan in these fields.

Chairman and Resident Representative Silvestre H. Bello III of the Manila Economic & Cultural Office also encouraged Filipino scholars to serve as an enduring bond of friendship between the two peoples of Taiwan and the Philippines. The Taiwan Scholarship Programs being offered aim to cultivate Filipino talents into future professionals and leaders who will help contribute to the development of the Philippines.

Some of the scholars shared their motivations for choosing Taiwan as their study destination.

ICDF scholar Christine Corpuz chose to study in Taiwan for its world-renowned agricultural technology and the contribution it has made to its rapid economic development. Christine will pursue an International Master's Program in Agriculture at National Chung Hsing University. After her studies, she looks forward to joining the academe to hone the new generation of Filipino agriculture researchers, and also set an example to fellow Filipino women who want to excel in the field.

MOE scholar Jade Chuatak chose to pursue her studies in Taiwan for its advanced biomedical research infrastructure. Her professors have inspired her to pursue graduate studies for biomedical engineering abroad, particularly in Taiwan where the field is more developed. She will study at Taipei Medical University under the program of Biomedical Materials and Tissue Engineering. Jade is dedicated to enhancing her expertise in the field and contributing to biomedical research institutions and medical device manufacturers when she comes back to the Philippines.

Cygnet Co’s first ever overseas trip was in Taiwan, hence she says that it holds a special place in her heart. She enjoyed and appreciated the rich culture especially when it came to food. An aspiring restaurant entrepreneur, Cygnet will return to Taiwan this year to study Mandarin through the Huayu Enrichment Scholarship. Apart from her Mandarin studies, she is also looking forward to exploring Taiwanese food culture and its history.

TECO in the Philippines wishes this year’s scholars a pleasant stay in Taiwan and is determined to attract more Filipino students to study in Taiwan.