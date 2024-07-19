Single Ticket Wins P157-M Super Lotto 6/49 Jackpot on July 18

Manila – The July 18, 2024, 6/49 PCSO lotto draw has produced one lucky winner who will take home the entire jackpot prize of P157,395,155.60. The winning combination was 41-33-31-24-37-49.

The jackpot prize, which includes a 20% tax deduction and a 1% agent’s commission, marks a significant windfall for the fortunate ticket holder. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) has yet to reveal the location where the winning ticket was purchased.

In other lotto news, no one won the 6/42 lotto jackpot with the combination 27-25-11-40-18-19, which would have awarded P9,232,098.20. Additionally, one 6D Lotto player matched the numbers 8-6-8-7-2-2 and won P1,135,985.