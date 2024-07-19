Show of southern artistry

Acclaimed Filipino painter and sculptor Kublai Millan is set to unveil his latest exhibit, Land of Premise, at The Manila Hotel’s Art Gallery come August.

Born Rey Mudjahid Ponce Millan, Kublai Millan is a third-generation descendant of settlers from Ilocos, who grapples with this legacy through his art.

Land of Premise seeks to reclaim the original promise of Mindanao — a land of peace, prosperity, and unity — while exploring the complex history and unfulfilled potential of the southernmost island of the Philippines.

Land of Premise, comprising a total of 14 paintings, promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring Millan’s signature blend of vibrant colors and intricate details that have captivated art enthusiasts worldwide.

Known for his unique style that combines traditional Filipino motifs with contemporary techniques, Kublai‘s work is a reflection of his deep connection to his cultural heritage and his relentless pursuit of artistic excellence.

His paintings are not only visually stunning but also carry profound messages about identity, history and social issues.

The exhibit will transport viewers to a captivating realm where imagination and reality converge.

By delving into the sources of inspiration for his paintings, viewers can gain insight into the creative process that drives his work and the underlying messages he seeks to convey through his art.

The Manila Hotel’s Art Gallery provides the perfect backdrop for Kublai’s exhibit, offering a sophisticated and elegant setting that complements the beauty of his masterpieces.

This collaboration between The Manila Hotel and Kublai Millan is sure to attract art enthusiasts from all walks of life.

Land of Premise will be showcased at the Art Gallery from 1 to 31 August.

Admission is free.