SC asked to junk Quiboloy's petition vs. arrest order

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG), led by Menardo Guevarra, has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition filed by Apollo Quiboloy, leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), challenging the arrest order issued by the Senate.

In its comment, the OSG urged the high court to reject Quiboloy’s petition for certiorari and prohibition, along with his application for a temporary restraining order and/or writ of preliminary injunction, citing a lack of merit. The OSG argued that Quiboloy is not entitled to such relief.

“Petitioner's invocation of his constitutional right against self-incrimination is completely misguided. He can validly invoke this right only when the incriminatory question is propounded to him,” the OSG stated.

The OSG further argued that any information gathered during the Senate inquiry would be used solely for legislative purposes and would not result in a determination of Quiboloy's guilt.

Quiboloy had refused to appear before the Senate's investigation into alleged abuses within the KOJC, leading to the issuance of the arrest order against him in March. The OSG noted in its comment that Quiboloy has persistently refused to attend the Senate hearings.

“Simply put, the petitioner is a fugitive who does not recognize the authorities of both the legislature and judiciary. To grant the relief he now seeks would be to reward his defiant attitude towards the processes validly issued against him,” the OSG asserted.

The OSG represents the Senate of the Philippines, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, then-Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and then-Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Rene Samonte.

Earlier, Supreme Court spokesperson Atty. Camille Ting clarified that the SC ruling on Quiboloy’s petition would not impact the other arrest orders issued by regional trial courts against him. She stated that if the SC decides on the arrest warrants in this case, it would not affect the other outstanding warrants issued by different courts.

Quiboloy is facing charges under Section 5(b) and Section 10(a) of Republic Act 7610, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act, before a Quezon City court. Additionally, he is charged with qualified human trafficking under Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9208, as amended, before a Pasig court. Both courts have issued arrest warrants against Quiboloy, who is now a fugitive.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. has announced a P10 million reward for anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest of the fugitive televangelist.