San Juan trounces Batangas; Nueva Ecija, Negros prevail

San Juan trounced Batangas City Tanduay, 83-69, to boost its campaign in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The San Juan Knights led throughout and by as many as 52-27 to raise their record to 15-1 in the round-robin elimination phase of the 29-team tournament.

Marwin Taywan and Paolo Hernandez presided over a balanced San Juan offense with 10 points each.

They were supported by Orlan Wamar, Zachary Huang and Nikko Panganiban with nine points each.

With Huang snagging 11 rebounds, the Knights ruled the boards, 50-29, and converted it to 46 points against only 28 for the Rum Masters, who solely missed top gunner Levi Hernandez.

Batangas, which skidded to 12-5, got 18 points and nine rebounds from Cedric Ablaza and 11 points from Juneric Baloria.

The Knights also shot better with 10 triples out of 27 tries against only 3 out of 23 for the Rum Masters.

San Juan surged ahead, 78-54, following a triple by John Galinato, but Batangas trimmed the gap somewhat, 67-78, with 2:35 left behind Philip Paniamogan’s six points.

The Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards quelled the Iloilo United Royals’ final rally to prevail, 78-73, earlier.

With Iloilo threatening at 70-71, Nueva Ecija bunched six points to ease the pressure and rose to 14-2.

Robby Celiz powered the Rice Vanguards with 22 points and 10 rebounds, followed by John Wilson with 13 points and five rebounds.

They were backed by Billy Robles with 12 points and four rebounds and Mer Jesper Ayaay with 11 points and six rebounds.

Iloilo dropped to 7-11 despite Mark Nonoy’s 15-point, nine-assist, five-rebound, three-steal effort, CJ Catapusan’s 14-point, seven-rebound output, France Diaz’s 12-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-steal line and Gwyne Capacio’s 11-point, three-rebound contribution.