RoS signs Lemetti, Escandor

Rain or Shine formally signed rookies Felix Lemetti and Francis Escandor in separate deals inked on Friday.

Escandor and Lemetti, two of the six picks selected by the Elasto Painters in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 49 Rookie Draft held last Sunday, were some of the draftees to seal their contacts early among this year’s freshmen batch.

Filipino-Swedish Lemetti, considered a surprise first-round selection at No. 8 overall, received a three-year deal.

On the other hand, De La Salle University product Escandor, chosen 13th overall, put his signature on a one-year contract.

Head coach Yeng Guiao along with Caloy Garcia and team manager Jireh Ibanes oversaw the pact of the rookies that are expected to make huge impact for Rain or Shine starting in the Governors’ Cup next month.

The Elasto Painters has yet to formalize No. 7 pick Fil-American Caelan Tiongson as he is still competing for Strong Group-Pilipinas (SGP) in the 43rd William Jones Cup in Taiwan.

Rain or Shine also selected Mike Malonzo (No. 16), Miggy Corteza (No. 20) and Darwish Bederi (No. 32) during the stacked Draft proceedings. Corteza, however, was shipped to Blackwater for a second round pick in Season 51.

Meanwhile, Evan Nelle signed a two-year deal with NorthPort after getting picked 14th overall in the draft.

The La Salle guard was the first to sign a contract out of the five rookies selected by the Batang Pier.

NorthPort also tabbed Dave Ildefonso, who is also playing for SGP, as 5th overall pick along with Agem Miranda (No. 29), John Uduba (No.39), Germy Mahinay (No. 46) and Robi Darang (No. 48).