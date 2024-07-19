Prime investment in Northgate Cyberzone

Studio N by Filinvest Land Inc. in Alabang is an example of a prime investment opportunity.
Situated in Northgate Cyberzone, the residential project is near local and multinational companies. Commercial hubs like Westgate Center, Festival Mall, as well as parks such as Central Park and Spectrum Linear Park, are just a few minutes away.
Studio N offers essential and modern amenities fit for an urban lifestyle: spacious and relaxing lobby area where residents and guests can lounge, a centralized mail room with individual mailboxes, a swimming pool with a kiddie pool where you can unwind after a long day, a function room for gatherings and a fitness center.
An 18-sqm studio unit is priced at P25,000 in downpayment and P15,000 in monthly payments, while a 36-sqm combined unit requires a P50,000 downpayment and P36,000 monthly. Residents can choose their preferred unit location and floor plan. Units with a view of the city or facing the sunrise, as well as those with easier access to amenities and less foot traffic, are in high demand.
Secure investment
Properties in Filinvest City have seen increased asset values with an annual growth rate of over 20 percent in the last decade.
“Considering its prime location and sensible design, real estate properties appreciate over time. Studio N’s flexible unit offerings let future residents experience compact studio living in a prime business hub, making it the best fit for working professionals or investors interested in rental income,” said Daphne Sanchez, senior vice president for Residential and Estates at Filinvest Alabang Inc.
Ideal year
A report from Colliers Philippines indicates that the Philippine real estate market is showing signs of a robust recovery this year due to the country’s solid economic performance, strategic developments in townships and attractive luxury property prices.
Market research agency Kadence International notes that younger Filipinos are seeing real estate as a legacy asset and investment opportunity, opting for condominiums in city centers due to proximity to offices, retail establishments and the appeal of modern, minimalist designs.
Investing in real estate is, hence, a smart financial decision for individuals who want to secure their future and guarantee stability.