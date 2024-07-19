Poles try halo-halo

The Filipino Embassy in Warsaw served Filipino food products at the weekend breakfast market Targ Sniadaniowy in the Mokotów district of the Polish city.

A favorite among the market goers was the halo-halo — a sweet, icy, creamy dessert with a litany of colors and ingredients, such sweetened fruits (langka, macapuno), beans, purple yam (ube), coconut jellies (nata de coco), and milk with shaved ice on top.

Along with food items like canned tuna and snacks with adobo flavor, the Philippine exhibit offered fruit juices with tropical flavors like calamansi, mango and guyabano.

The Philippine Embassy’s participation in the Asean Weekend at the Targ Sniadaniowy, a popular summertime weekend destination for Warsaw residents, is part of a joint cultural promotion initiative with the embassies of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The embassy collaborated with Heuschen & Schrouff, a Dutch distributor of Asian goods to the European market, to promote Philippine-made goods with distinctive Philippine characteristics.

The Asean Committee in Warsaw, one of the 55 Asean Committees in Third Countries, is made up of the five embassies.