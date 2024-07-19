PHl residential condominium tower wins at IPA

Property giant Megaworld’s recent win at the International Property Awards further advances the company’s vision to create value through design, ensuring that each of its projects enhances and enriches lives within the environment.

Uptown Modern Residences took home the Residential High Rise Architecture Philippines award. The sixth residential condominium tower, in collaboration with Casas + Architects Inc., is located within the 15.4- hectare Uptown Bonifacio Township in Taguig City.

It has more than 1,000 units that integrate luxury and sustainability. All units are equipped with wireless smart home systems that future residents can access remotely using a dedicated smartphone app. The property’s most distinct feature displayed on the façade is the incorporation of the Sky Gardens that perforate through the tower’s massing on varying levels.

“Winning the IPA award is meaningful to our team — with the passion and hard work it represents. The IPA allows us to benchmark our work against the biggest and best in the industry. Joining such competitions is also our way of giving back to clients who support us, and we are happy to share this award with them, further enhancing the prestige of the project,” Casa + Architects said in a statement.

Recognizing excellence

The Asia Pacific International Property & Hotel Awards 2024-2025 welcomed over 500 guests and industry luminaries to celebrate excellence across architecture, interior design, real estate and property development.

This year’s edition unveiled the Asia Pacific Hotel Awards category to recognize excellence in the hospitality sector. Entries were judged by a panel of 50 industry experts and peers. Each was evaluated for design, quality, service, innovation, originality and dedication to sustainability.

“Our partnership with the International Property Awards (IPA) has put the global spotlight on outstanding projects from across the region and lifted the profile of deserving architects, designers and developers. We have experienced terrific interest and growth in the Asia Pacific Property awards, and we expect the new Hotel award category and new GROHE Luxury Award to generate even more international interest and attention,” Audrey Yeo, leader at LIXIL Water Technology Asia Pacific, said.

Asia continues to be an economic and trendsetting powerhouse. Solid economic fundamentals and growing urbanization across the region will continue to benefit the property industry. These will result to the increase of consumer aspirations for better homes. Spending power will increase demand for thoughtfully designed, inclusive properties that prioritize health and sustainability.

Pan Pacific Orchard hotel, Singapore by UOL Group was awarded the inaugural GROHE Luxury Award. The award recognizes the blend of exceptional design and luxurious interiors with values of responsibility, conscious consumption and sustainability.