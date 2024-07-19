Photos

PBBM signs Certificate of Condonation

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers, fisherfolk, and their families (PAFFF) in Pangasinan on 19 July 2024. During the event, the President and DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella signed the Certificate of Condonation under the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (RA 11953), which aims to relieve agrarian reform beneficiaries of their debts to improve their welfare and ensure food security. Around 12 agrarian reform beneficiaries from Region 1 received certificates and mortgage releases, while farm machinery, equipment, and cash aid were distributed to farmer cooperatives and selected beneficiaries. Additionally, about 4,600 beneficiaries received cash aid, livelihood assistance, and rice to address immediate food security needs. | via YUMMIE DINGDING / PPA POOL