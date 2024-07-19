P10-M shabu seized

CEBU CITY — Local authorities here reported the arrest of a 22-year-old woman was allegedly engaged in illegal drug operations and yielded a total of P10.2 million worth of suspected shabu during a drug sting in Talisay City.

Police identified the suspect as alias “Kulot,” who was trapped in a buy-bust in Barangay Bulacao following a tip from a confidential informant.

Talisay City Police chief Col. Epraem Paguyod said that the suspect joined the illegal trade in 2022 as a small-time pusher before she was entrusted with large volume of drugs by her supplier.

He added the suspect could dispose of up to two kilos of illegal drugs per week, covering the villages of Bulacao, Candulawan, Tabunok, Lagang, San Isidro in Talisay City and some areas in Cebu City.

Kulot is now detained at the Talisay Police Station and is facing illegal drug charges