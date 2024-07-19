OneBagOneDream to provide learning kits to children

While some students are gearing up for the new school year, some are faced with the challenge of being unable to do so because of household budget constraints.

It is found that families must set aside at least 51 percent of their monthly income to cover essential school items such as pencils and notebooks.

To help alleviate school supply costs on families, World Vision, an organization that aids children in vulnerable circumstances, is again initiating its annual back-to-school campaign to uplift and empower children with hope as they return to school.

This year’s program, dubbed #OneBagOneDream, aims to raise enough funds to provide new learning kits worth P1,000 each. In 2023, around 24,000 World Vision-assisted children received new learning kits.

“We believe that every child has the right to quality education no matter the circumstance. So World Vision is fervently working to make that happen through the back-to-school campaign. Of course, we can’t do it alone, and we need the help of many more of our fellow Filipinos to achieve that,” Jun Godornes, World Vision Philippines interim national director, said.