#OneBagOneDream to provide learning kits to children
While some students are gearing up for the new school year, some are faced with the challenge of being unable to do so because of household budget constraints.
It is found that families must set aside at least 51 percent of their monthly income to cover essential school items such as pencils and notebooks.
To help alleviate school supply costs on families, World Vision, an organization that aids children in vulnerable circumstances, is again initiating its annual back-to-school campaign to uplift and empower children with hope as they return to school.
This year’s program, dubbed #OneBagOneDream, aims to raise enough funds to provide new learning kits worth P1,000 each. In 2023, around 24,000 World Vision-assisted children received new learning kits.
“We believe that every child has the right to quality education no matter the circumstance. So World Vision is fervently working to make that happen through the back-to-school campaign. Of course, we can’t do it alone, and we need the help of many more of our fellow Filipinos to achieve that,” Jun Godornes, World Vision Philippines interim national director, said.
Long-time celebrity ambassador for World Vision Philippines Jasmine Curtis Smith shared her experiences while distributing school supplies to some assigned areas.
“Whenever we go sa mga (to the) distribution mayroon din (there’s also a) program beforehand. Minsan may sayawan (There’s dancing). Napa-Bini nga ako nitong last distribution (I danced to Bini at the last distribution). We also have the child leaders who are also part of the community to assist us and some of them were former sponsored children,” says Jasmine.
Anyone can be instrumental in helping children get back on track with renewed hope for learning by donating to the back-to-school campaign or by sponsoring a child and donating for as low as P25 a day/P750 per month. Through this, you can help provide life-changing essentials for kids, such as education, clean water, health and nutrition. As a sponsor, you can also build a relationship with the child through letters, photos and updates. Ultimately, the goal is to help the sponsored child and his/her family break free from poverty and build a sustainable community.