On the range: The Tamaraw and Rangers of Iglit-Baco

Our party spent the first night in a village near the entrance of Iglit-Baco National Park so we could start off early the following day. When daylight broke, we left the bustle of the community and its animated routine of shrieking children, snorting pigs, and lively homemaker banter and were on our way. Our ramble to Magawang followed a worn footpath through rivers and streams, odorous growth forests, and taxing inclines.

Our guides explained that rivers surged during the rainy season and crossings were tumultuous, requiring dangling from monkey bridges to cross over gushing currents. Fortunately, rainfall was light and we navigated across the waterways with ease.

Views were sparse in the initial stretch as we trudged inside the woodland. Occasionally, we would hear the rustling of leaves and the breaking of branches or catch a glimpse of retreating and scampering figures. The Mangyan, the reserved indigenous people that inhabited the park and subsisted on hunting and gathering, were about. Though some have interacted with outsiders, most have fiercely shunned contact, preferring to be left in peace. The Mangyan had left animal traps all over. Fortunately, we were not caught in any.

Past the ranger station where we took an extended stay for lunch and interaction with the wardens posted there, the final leg of our journey took us out of the jungle and into rolling highlands draped in grass. We pressed up on the steepening gradient, regularly stopping to peel limatik (leeches) off our skin and to catch our breath. As the day wore on and my strength receded, I started to question the urge that drove me to this quest.

What was the attraction of the tamaraw that I needed to see it first-hand? Why was I so fascinated with this crude creature? Truth be told, it was not magnificent as sailing eagles, regal as Bengal tigers, or ruggedly handsome as wolves. It resembled the rather mundane carabao. Save for the characteristic V-shaped horn and shorter tail, it was difficult to tell them apart. Its dark fur lacked sheen and was rather dull. Aesthetically, it did not evoke awed appreciation. I wondered if the tamaraw would have generated the same adulation had its numbers rivalled those of cats or dogs.

But the threat of extinction raised the stakes. Once the last one passes on, the loss would be permanent and irrevocable. Therein lay the romance and appeal.

I’ve always loved comeback stories. And find revival acts constantly inspiring. And the closer the ordeal was to the brink, the sweeter the redemption. How could I not root for the underdog tamaraw when the odds were seriously stacked against it? I felt my strength return.

The long journey ended at the camp at Magawang station, really just a simple hut and a viewing platform almost at the apex of a sheer rocky rise. Rommel, the ranger in residence, enthusiastically received us — his uninvited visitors — as though he’d been expecting us all along. Our gifts of liquor and cigarettes were delightfully accepted and genuinely appreciated. Then we toasted to friendship and munched on sun-dried and salted river eel that tasted like pork. Ours was a curious if not genuine fellowship, as if we had known each other for years.

The best times for viewing tamaraw were early morning and late afternoon when the animals moved out of concealment to graze in the open fields. From the viewing ridge, Rommel pointed them out as they slipped in and out of the tall grass right for cutting. Observing wildlife from afar was interesting though a bit impersonal. The distance was just too great.

In between viewing sessions, there was an eternity for everything. I literally followed Rommel around as he went about his usual preoccupations, trying to learn what I could about life in the backcountry. He didn’t mind my tagging along, he was eager for conversation himself. Deprived of visitors, he sought human interaction and cherished news from the outside world. Understandably, loneliness was the main hazard of his trade.

Rommel is one of about 20 wardens of the Tamaraw Conservation Program (TCP) who patrol the Iglit-Baco National Park ensuring that there is no hunting in the protected areas and the animals are left alone. He often moves around the different zones, staying in other bunks and huts, covering much of the territory, interacting with the Mangyan folk to educate them about the negative effects of the “slash and burn” practice which destroys the tamaraw habitat. Wildlife protection takes many forms.

Relaxing on a bamboo bench on the viewing deck, I watched Rommel apply the final adjustments to a broom he had been putting together. When not venturing deep into the park, he worked on a few livelihood projects to supplement his income. His handiwork was almost done. He would sell the broom for P150 when he returned to town for his three days of rest after putting in a 22-day shift.

Though his face bore furrowed lines above his brow, Rommel was pleasant, not hard-edged like those exposed to constant battle. He was a man of industry. He was resourceful, augmenting his rations of dried fish with kamote leaves grown in personally tended gardens behind the hut. He created. He made-do. He did not destroy.

His is a life full of peril. Immediate medical assistance was not forthcoming if an accident were to befall him on the range. There was a wide disparity of weaponry to contend with in the fields. Game hunters and poachers came packed with rifles and shotguns and the protection of powerful people. Yet wardens enforced local laws armed merely with bolos and strong conviction, relishing the dirty work.

And for all the risks, Rommel took home a paltry P3,500 per month without insurance or additional compensation for danger. Why would anyone want to choose a life like this? Unless it was never about pesos and centavos to begin with. He’d been a ranger since the turn of the century.

“Kasiyahan ko talaga ang makitang dumadami ang tamaraw.” That was all he had to say, his voice betraying no hint of regret.

The park reveled in its solitude and remoteness. Getting here was steeped in inconvenience, requiring substantial effort. Yet, poachers and hunters managed to make it up here to hunt down the tamaraw and other wildlife. What does it say about the human condition when men go to such great lengths in the name of sport or greed? People were as senseless as they were brazenly irresponsible. If men were more conscientious, we wouldn’t need to police ourselves. How easy it was to lose belief in mankind.