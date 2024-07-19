No mothballed coal plants — DoE

Developers of coal-fired power plants who obtained the required permits for developing or expanding their facilities prior to the implementation of the Coal Moratorium Policy in 2020 are allowed to continue with their projects.

To clarify recent discussions surrounding the policy implemented by former Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, the Department of Energy (DoE) emphasized on Friday that the moratorium on coal does not imply the complete elimination of this conventional power source in the country.

Citing provisions of Item 2 of the policy, the DoE said the order does not cover existing and operational coal-fired power generation facilities, committed power projects, existing power plant complexes with firm expansion plans and land site provisions, and indicative power projects with substantial accomplishments, including signed land acquisition or lease agreements, approved permits, and resolutions from local government units and the Regional Development Council.

Certification needed

Likewise, the DoE emphasized that project developers have the option to seek a certification from the DoE Power Bureau confirming that their project falls outside the scope of the moratorium.

As the government races to diversify the nation’s power sources, Energy Secretary Raphael Perpetuo Lotilla deems the continued inclusion of coal in the current energy mix as a crucial element.

“Diversification of energy sources is critical to energy security. Unfortunately, we get pilloried for favoring solar and wind over coal and get charged for favoring coal over renewable energy. This leaves us with a reassuring feeling that we are getting the damn thing right,” Lotilla said.

In 2020, the DoE imposed a moratorium on building brand-new coal power plants to facilitate the transition to a more adaptable mix of renewable energy sources.

The moratorium aims to establish a flexible power system capable of accommodating an increase indigenous, cleaner energy sources, according to Cusi.