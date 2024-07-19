Photos

NAVOTAS NAVIGATIONAL GATE DISCUSSED

LOOK: MMDA Acting Chairman Don Artes, Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, Navotas Congressman Toby Tiangco, and Navotas City Mayor John Rey Tiangco, along with representatives from shipyard association, held a press conference at the MMDA headquarters in Pasig City on Friday, 19 July 2024, to provide an update on the Navotas Navigational Gate which has been causing flooding in Malabon and Navotas. During the press conference, MMDA and LGU officials discussed that they have already allocated funds for the upcoming cleaning and dredging of the floodgate, which begins tomorrow, followed by underwater repairs. The floodgate is expected to be operational again in August. | via Analy Labor