NAIA 3 OFW lounge launched

A new lounge for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) was inaugurated on Friday at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 which is expected to provide a dedicated space for the country’s modern-day heroes.

The facility, equipped with charging stations, food and rest areas, is part of government efforts to improve the airport experience for OFWs.

This comes from the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and implemented by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Department of Transportation (DoTr), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC).

NNIC president Ramon Ang, OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Magsino, Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, MIAA general manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac and KABAYAN Partylist Representative Ron Salo attended the opening.

The MIAA plans to open a similar lounge at Terminal 2.