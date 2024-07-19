MIAA and partners open NAIA 3 OFW Lounge

The project is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the private consortium New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC).

NNIC President Ramon Ang, together with OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Magsino, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, and KABAYAN Partylist Representative Ron Salo attended the opening of the lounge.

According to MIAA, Terminal 2's OFW lounge is soon to follow.