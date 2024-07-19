METRO

MIAA and partners open NAIA 3 OFW Lounge

Many agencies worked together to make the NAIA Terminal 3 OFW lounge a reality after the directive from President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Anthony Ching

Pasay, Metro Manila — The Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 is officially open, giving OFWs access to amenities such as charging stations, resting areas, and complimentary food before and after flights.

Our modern-day heroes can rest and relax before and after flights at the new NAIA Terminal 3 OFW loungeAnthony Ching

The project is in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) in partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the private consortium New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC).

NNIC President Ramon Ang, together with OFW Partylist Representative Marissa Magsino, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, MIAA General Manager Eric Jose Castro Ines, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio, and KABAYAN Partylist Representative Ron Salo attended the opening of the lounge.

According to MIAA, Terminal 2's OFW lounge is soon to follow.

Complimentary meals await OFWs availing of their new lounge at NAIA Terminal 3
