MDL to host regional qualifiers for aspiring Esports pros

The Mobile Legends Development League will hold its first regional qualifiers across the country to discover local talents aspiring to become professional Esports players.

The qualifiers, which will be held in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, will begin on 28 July in Caloocan before going to Bulacan, Zamboanga Del Norte, Iloilo, Davao Del Norte, Cebu, and Bicol next month.

"We are excited for this initiative to discover and hone more local talents who dream of becoming professional players, wherever they are in the country," said Moonton Games League Operations Manager Matthew Chan.

"Since the MDL Philippines started, the tournament has served as a platform to unite gamers who share their love and passion for the game, and inspire them to seize opportunities in the esports industry."

Participants should be 14 years old and above and citizens of the Philippines to join the regional qualifier. The top two teams of the qualifiers will then advance to MDL Season 4 which is scheduled to launch on 27 August.