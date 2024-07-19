Maynilad infuses P686M, rejigs La Mesa dam

Backed by an investment of P686 million, Maynilad Water Services Inc. is converting the sludge lagoons inside the La Mesa Compound into an impounding reservoir capable of storing up to 200 million liters (ML) of raw water supply from the Angat-Ipo Dam system.

Maynilad said on Friday that it started repurposing four existing sludge lagoons at La Mesa Compound in Quezon City into a 6-meter-deep reservoir. It is targeted to be completed by the last quarter of 2025.

The water company said the reservoir’s capacity can supplement the supply when water inflows from the Angat-Ipo Dam system through the Novaliches/La Mesa Portal are reduced due to insufficient rainfall or decreased allocations.

“Since our La Mesa Treatment Plant rehabilitation program already included the construction of new sludge treatment facilities, the existing sludge lagoons could be put to better use as a storage site for raw water,” Maynilad Water Supply Operations head Engr. Ronaldo C. Padua.

Maximizing lagoons

“By repurposing the lagoons, we can maximize the value of the site and help address our need for increased water storage,” he added.

In addition to providing increased water storage capacity, this newly constructed facility can serve as a settlement basin. It will allow particles present in the untreated water to settle by gravity, resulting in less turbid water entering the treatment plant.

The arrangement, according to Maynilad, simplifies the treatment process, particularly during the rainy season when instances of high turbidity in the raw water supply are more prevalent.

Maynilad is the water and wastewater services provider for the West Zone.

The west zone covers 17 cities and municipalities such as in Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela, parts of Quezon City, parts of Manila, parts of Makati, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas and Muntinlupa — all in Metro Manila; and the cities of Cavite, Bacoor and Imus, and the municipalities of Kawit, Rosario and Noveleta — all in Cavite Province.