Marcos to Cabinet: No special instructions needed

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said he does not need to give instructions to the Cabinet every time there is a calamity or emergency in the country.

“The way we organized this government there’s no way to panic, there are no special instructions. They know what to do. They have a standard procedure,” Marcos said in an ambush interview shortly after he graced the distribution of presidential assistance to farmers and fisherfolk in Apayao, Cordillera on Friday.

Marcos touted the Cabinet members as being prompt in providing government assistance whenever needed, citing the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s quick responses under Secretary Rex Gatchalian’s leadership.

As I said during my speech earlier—even if things are yet to happen, there are already food packs stocked, we already have emergency supplies ready,” he said.

Marcos said he had ordered the government as a whole to respond to public emergencies swiftly.

So even if there’s no special instruction, Secretary Rex knows what to do even if we haven’t discussed it because we already tackled this before,” he said.

Over P1.7-B infra project for CAR

During the ceremonial distribution of assistance, Marcos announced the government’s allotment of over P1.7 billion for the major infrastructure development of the Cordillera Administrative Region.

Among these projects are the ongoing construction of the Marimay Earthfill Dam worth P238.68 million which is 36 percent accomplished and expected to be completed by June 2025, as well as the Piddig-Carasi-Calanasan Road worth P220 million, which is seen to be finished by January next year.

Marcos said the road project is designed to enhance connectivity from Calanasan, Apayao to Piddig and Carasi, Ilocos Norte.

The President also mentioned the ongoing construction of the Apayao Sports Convention Center worth P1.3 billion in Luna, Apayao.

The convention center will composed of the main sports complex building, power house, parking lot, fire pump and fire storage tank facility systems, lighting system, and other building features which will be completed by 2028.

Marcos said the Department of Public Works and Highways is assessing the release of additional funds for the project.