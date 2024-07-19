Male stars rule MMFF

Looks like 2014 MNFF has an extra-strong box office appeal judging solely from the lead star elements of the first five movies already accepted as entries based on submitted scripts and main stars.

No Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes. No Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards. But there’s Vic Sotto with Piolo Pascual in The Kingdom; Vice Ganda with Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, and Eugene Domingo in And the Breadwinner is...; Dennis Trillo and Sofia Pablo in Green Bones; and Enrique Gil and Jane de Leon in Strange Frequencies: Haunted Hospital.

Only Himala The Musical seems to have the least commercial appeal in terms of casting.

It is top billed by actors who are primarily known as singers, like as Aicelle Santos, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, and Victor Robinson. Pepe Diokno will helm the musical from the script of Ricky Lee and Diokno himself. He is the same Diokno who directed last year’s entry, Gomburza, which did well at the tills.

But why do the producers of the musical film, Kapitol Films and Uxs, Inc., think a movie musical will attract crowds during the Christmas season?

Well, if you’re not aware yet, stage musicals have been the crowd drawers this year in the entertainment circuit while Pinoy movies are the anchovies, including, reportedly, the recent That Kind of Love of the vaunted “BarDa” screen love team of Barbie Forteza and David Licauco.

The original Pinoy musical One More Chance of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) and the one of Full House Production with a supposedly comical tongue-twister title Burugundoy bla-bla-bla lorded it over the first six months of the year in the entertainment arena. PETA is, in fact, giving One More Chance another run of about two months, September-October, this year.

Repertory Philippines’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change, directed by Menchu Lauchengco, was well received just some weeks ago.