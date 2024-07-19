MAKI BREAKS RECORDS WITH ‘DILAW’

Breakthrough artist Maki makes history as his latest single “Dilaw” continues to dominate various charts and streaming platforms, including Spotify where he reigns as the male OPM artist with the most monthly listeners at 6.5 million.

“Dilaw” has also topped Billboard Philippines’ Hot 100 and Billboard Top Philippines Songs for two consecutive weeks (6 and 13 July ). This milestone comes with a slew of new career highs with the hit single becoming the OPM song with biggest single-day streams on Spotify and the third OPM song to enter the Spotify Global chart.

The self-love track also reached the Spotify Viral chart in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia, and United Arab Emirates. On iTunes Philippines, it claimed the top spot making it the fifth best-selling OPM track on the platform and has earned over 10 million views on YouTube.

“I’m really grateful especially sa mga tao na nakasama na nag-work (to the people who worked) behind this song. This is just passion for music and I was not expecting anything na ganitong kalaking achievement (to be as big an achievement),” said Maki in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Aside from the success of “Dilaw,” Maki’s previous single “Saan?” also continues to make waves, accumulating more than 90 million streams on Spotify and consistently charts along with the tracks “Kailan?” and “Sikulo.” The Tarsier Records artist also peaked at no.5 on Spotify Philippines Daily Top Artists.