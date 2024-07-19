Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Northern Chile; poses no tsunami threat to PHL

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck northern Chile on Thursday, as reported by the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 164 miles (265 kilometers) east of Antofagasta, a coastal city, and had a depth of 78.5 miles (126 kilometers).

"So far there are no reports of injuries or major damage, but teams are gathering information," Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote on X.

Chile lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a region known for its intense seismic activity stretching from Japan, through Southeast Asia, and across the Pacific basin.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology noted on X that the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

In 2010, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that devastated southern and central Chile, resulting in about 520 fatalities.

With the Pacific Ocean to the west and the Andes mountain range to the east, Chile is one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

Thursday's earthquake's epicenter was about 50 miles from Chile's border with Argentina and less than 20 miles from its border with Bolivia.

