Lowry Leads British Open as Woods Struggles

In a story for AFP, Kieran Canning reports that Shane Lowry surged into the lead of the 152nd British Open at seven under par after his second round at Royal Troon on Friday. Despite a double bogey on the 11th, Lowry managed a two under par round of 69, giving him a two-shot lead over Englishman Daniel Brown, who sits at five under. World number one Scottie Scheffler is in a share of fourth place at two under, four shots behind Lowry.

Tiger Woods' tournament ended in disappointment as he missed the cut, finishing at 14 over par. Woods, a three-time British Open champion, struggled in the blustery conditions, matching his worst-ever major score of 156 over two rounds. This poor performance raises further doubts about his ability to compete at the highest level following severe leg injuries from a 2021 car crash.

Attention now turns to Rory McIlroy, who needs an under-par round to make the weekend after a seven over par first round. US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau also faces a challenge, starting his second round at five over. Despite the difficult conditions, Lowry remains focused on maintaining his lead and securing his second British Open title.

© Agence France-Presse