Lacuna lauds First Lady

The local government of Manila has expressed its gratitude to no less than First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for gracing the grand launch of the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) at the Manila City Hall’s Bulwagang Villegas on Tuesday night.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna expressed her delight in hosting the golden anniversary of the MMFF with the presence of the First Lady.

“It is with great excitement and pleasure that we open the doors of Manila City Hall to welcome the Metro Manila Film Festival this year because it all started here in Manila,” Lacuna said.

She recalled that it was in 1966, during the time of former Mayor Villegas, when the “mother” of all film festivals was established in the country.

The festival, then known as the “Manila Tagalog Film Festival” or the “Manila Film Festival,” was aimed at giving local producers and filmmakers the chance to showcase their masterpiece or work in prime theaters and cinemas which used to feature English films by foreign producers only.

Lacuna added that the festival has come a long way since its inception.

“It’s been five decades since the launch of the Metro Manila Film Festival, and this year it’s coming back to Manila for its golden edition. Thank you very much MMDA and the MMFF Executive Committee,” said the mayor.

She again expressed her gratitude to the First Lady for her active participation and support.

“This festival has been given more color and vigor due to the active participation and support of our First Lady, Atty. Liza Araneta-Marcos. I also want to take this opportunity to formally welcome here in the City of Manila our First Lady,” Lacuna said.