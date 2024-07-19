Hot caution on nuke-deal perils

The US can now export nuclear material, equipment and components to the Philippines, owing to the two nation’s nuclear deal now in effect.

But the enforcement of the civil nuke cooperation agreement didn’t advance without much outrage.

Social enterprises, like Greenpeace Philippines, fiercely resisted the pivot to nuclear energy, putting emphasis on how the costly nonrenewable courts danger.

Asking for the repeal of the deal, Greenpeace Philippines campaigner Khevin Yu said that the dangerous energy source is still inherently associated with the possibility of nuclear disasters.

The 123 Agreement aims to promote small modular reactors and conventional nuclear energy technology.

Both of which, Yu posits, will put Filipinos at risk.

“The nuclear deal will only be highly favorable to the US government and the American companies that have tried but failed to sell SMRs in other parts of the world due to their untested technologies and exorbitant costs.”

Yu argues against the necessity of the agreement, granted the wealth of renewable energy in the Philippines, when sufficiently utilized, can afford the country energy independence.

He contends that the government should give renewable-energy sources like solar and wind, which are readily available locally, top priority.

“Solar rooftop utilization alone can provide 91 gigawatts of reliable energy. The Philippines would just be getting the short end of the stick if the government pursues this dangerous collaboration.”

A steady stream

The 123 Agreement, which was signed in November last year, would create the legal foundation for the export of nuclear fuel, reactors, machinery and special nuclear material from the US to the Philippines.

The agreement intends to facilitate Philippine-US cooperation in the safe and secure use of nuclear energy, fully accounting for the standards and safeguards set by the International Atomic Energy Agency, as well as in accordance with respective national laws, international agreements and regulations.

It also lays the legal foundation for potential nuclear power projects with US providers.

It will also open the door for the private sector to invest in nuclear-related intangible technology transfers with less stringent licensing requirements.

“Energy security is an increasingly critical global challenge requiring deliberate collaborative efforts, and together, our two countries can make a significant contribution to our shared clean energy goals,” the US Department of State said.

It claimed that nuclear energy could aid in meeting the goals for energy security and global climate change. The deal is a component of the US initiatives to grow the civil nuclear industry in the Philippines.

“Creating a safe, secure, and modern sector requires a skilled workforce, robust regulations, and strong commercial partnerships. Our government is committed to working with the Philippines to advance each of these areas and we look forward to further building our partnership together,” the US Department of State said.

Eager beaver

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had stated that the Philippine government is eager to work toward incorporating nuclear energy into the nation’s energy mix by 2032 via a collaboration with American suppliers.

By 2030 and 2040, respectively, the administration hopes to raise the share of renewable energy in the nation to 35 and 50 percent.

According to US Embassy Commercial Counselor Paul Taylor, some 40 companies are anticipated to be involved in the development of nuclear energy in the Philippines.

“Right now, we have 14 American companies that signed up for this industry-led civil nuclear industry working group. We expect to ramp up to 40. These are companies that are providing technology, services, know-how that the Philippines will need to really accelerate the development of this industry sector.”

The US has chosen Manila as the headquarters for the US Civil Nuclear Industry Working Group. According to Taylor, the main working group will touch on a few additional Southeast Asian markets in addition to the Philippines.

The embassy has created an industry lead working group made up of American companies that are looking to bring their technologies to the Philippines.

The Philippines’ Department of Energy is now finalizing the country’s nuclear energy program roadmap which outlines key targets that must be achieved for the successful use of nuclear energy for power generation.

The introduction of nuclear power generation capacities is scheduled to begin in 2032 with a minimum capacity of 1,200 megawatts, followed by an additional 1,200 MW by 2035 and 2,400 MW by 2050, per the 2023–2050 Philippine Energy Plan.