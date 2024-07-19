Hoffman sets modest goal

Lauren Hoffman aims to hit the 54-second mark when she competes in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics.

“I really want to run a personal best but I ideally want to run in the 54 second-mark. Fifty-four anything would be amazing. That would be a dream come true,” Hoffman, who qualified after getting into the Top 40 rankings of World Athletics, said.

Hoffman makes her debut in the Summer Games beginning 26 July along with men’s 110-m hurdles bet John Cabang, and pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena.

“The past year has been a lot of learning, lot of growing as an athlete and a person. Just learning how to listen to my body, play it smart, and be confident. I’m just always learning as an athlete, so I feel like there’s been a lot of growth this past year,” she said.

Hoffman, who currently trains in the United States, recorded a personal-best 55.84 seconds on her way to winning gold at the Los Angeles Grand Prix last 18 May.

Hoffman is unfazed going up against defending champion American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands.

“Those competitors are really great, you know, especially the world record-holder in my event, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, and so many great athletes,” Hoffman said.

“But luckily, I’ve competed against them before, so I’m not too intimidated. I’m just there to run my own race and just try to beat as many people as possible.”