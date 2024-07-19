Hike in rating humbles VP Sara

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Friday thanked the public for its continuing trust in Vice President Sara Duterte as reflected in the latest Pulse Asia survey.

“The Office of the Vice President is humbled by the Filipino people’s trust in Vice President Sara Duterte,” the OVP said in a statement.

Duterte’s approval rating rose by two points from 67 percent in March to 69 percent in June. Her trust rating in both months remained the same at 71 percent.

“The 71 percent trust rating, as reflected in the 17-24 June Pulse Asia survey, not only represents the expressed trust of the Filipino people but is also a tall order for the OVP to be consistent and persistent in serving the nation,” the statement said.

“The OVP is inspired by Vice President Inday Sara’s unwavering commitment to serving the people,” it added.