Hatch seeks redemption in Paris Olympics participation

Tanker Jarod Hatch unretires for a shot at redemption in the Paris Olympics.

Hatch hopes to make an impact when the men’s 100-m butterfly swimming competition of the Summer Games splashes on 2 August at the Paris La Défense Arena.

“I would love to make it to semifinal and come back. I would love to win the whole thing,” Hatch said.

Hatch and Filipino-Canadian swimmer Kayla Sanchez earned their slots for the Summer Games through Universality.

Hatch’s Olympic quest came unexpectedly since back in 2021 he already called it quits.

But a phone call from then-Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lailani Velasco convinced him to fit his swim goggles anew.

“At first I said no, because I was, like I said, burned out from swimming. I remember the next day I was walking down the beach and looking at the ocean,” he said.

“I was just taking in the sights and looking at everything. At that moment, Tita Lani called me and said ‘Jared, I need you back in Paris’ and I said, okay, I’ll do it.”

From there he returned as one of the 22-man Philippine delegation in the Olympics.