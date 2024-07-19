Guo 'not in position' to tell Senate what to prioritize — Chiz

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said embattled Bamban Mayor Alice Guo “is not in the position” to tell senators which issues must they prioritize in conducting inquiries in the chamber.

“Para sa akin wala siya sa lugar pagsabihan sinumang miyembro ng Senado kung ano ang prayoridad sa isip nila at ano ang dapat nilang hindi maging prayoridad (For me she is not in the position to tell any member of the Senate what issues they should and shouldn't prioritize),” Escudero said in a press conference.

Escudero made the remarks after Guo criticized why do Senators Risa Hontiveros Win Gatchalian and other officers seemed to be “fixated” on her instead of tackling other relevant issues.

“If they have evidence against me, I am ready to face them in a fair trial and at a proper forum,” Guo said in her statement on Friday.

Guo also stressed that senators must stop “threatening her with arrest and accusing” of being involved in Philippine Overseas Gaming Operators-related (POGO) crimes.

She added, “they should focus their attention on many critical issues such as national security, poverty, unemployment, food shortage, health care delivery, environmental degradation, and human rights violations”.

Responding to Guo, Escudero stressed the Senate’s issuance of an arrest warrant against Guo went through a process.

“May pinagdaanang mga rason din ‘yan bago naman naisyu yung warrant (There’s a reason why the warrant has been issued),” he noted.

Escudero said Guo has the right to defend herself over allegations against her.

“Karapatan niyang sabihin ‘yan pero unawain at intindihin ‘yan na wala siya sa lugar na mamili kung ano ang pupuntahan at hindi pupuntahan base sa kanyang personal na ideya (It’s her right to say that but she must understand that she is not in the position to choose what to attend or not to attend base on her personal idea),” Escudero further lamented, noting that the Senate is equally obligated to protect the interest of the Filipinos by holding public hearings.

“Hindi maikakaila na siya kung tingin niya may obligasyon siya na pangalagaan at protektahan ang sarili niya, kami rin meron kaming obligasyon at trabaho na pangalagaan at protektahan ang interes ng sambayanan (It’s undeniable if thinks she has the obligation to protect herself, we also are obligated to work and protect the interest of the people),” he said.