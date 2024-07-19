GoTyme starts 4 new services

GoTyme Bank, a digital bank under the Gokongwei Group of Companies, on Thursday introduced four services.

“We don’t settle for things that merely work; we strive to create products and offer services that work beautifully,” GoTyme chief marketing officer Raymund Villanueva said.

First, GoTyme now allows Filipinos living in over 170 countries with international SIM to open GoTyme Bank accounts.

These accounts feature the same benefits clients can have from GoTyme local accounts which are unlimited and free GoTyme-to-GoTyme transfers, free transfers to other banks three times a week, and access to bills payments.

Second, GoTyme clients can avail of mobile check deposits, including post-dated checks amounting up to P499,999.99.

Third, the GoTyme app now also enables load purchases and gaming credits using GoRewards points.

Lastly, GoTyme app users can deposit coins into coin deposit machines of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to convert them into e-money which will be directly transferred to their GoTyme Bank accounts.

60 times higher interest

GoTyme deposits can earn 60 times higher interest in a year than average savings accounts.

The coin deposit machines can be found at Robinsons Supermarkets.

Since GoTyme started operations in November 2022, it has attracted over 3.7 million customers or more than 250,000 people each month.

GoTyme also shared that it has emerged as the country’s most loved bank based on its net promoter score or NPS which indicates the level of customer satisfaction and the likelihood that its users will recommend GoTyme to others.