Go recounts journey as loyal soldier

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go recounted on Wednesday, 17 July 2024, his public service journey during his Facebook Live Interview with fellow health advocate, Doc Willie Ong.

Go mentioned his interest in public service and cited his first big break under former President Rodrigo Duterte when the latter was still a local official and Congressman.

Go served Duterte for more than 20 years; as an aid when the latter was a Congressman, Mayor, Vice Mayor, and as Special Assistant to the President when Duterte became President.

Senator Go added that he was just an average student growing up in Quezon City where he used to commute to his high school from Teachers Village to Kamias-Kamuning, then to Greenhills.

Go as SAP, senator

As then Special Assistant to the President, Senator Go, in the same interview, was asked about the decision-making process of the President.

Go said all decisions in the Palace emanated from the former President. This was the reason, he noted, that there were no clashes among personalities in Malacanang particularly between him as SAP and former Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea during the Duterte Administration.