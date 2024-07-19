Fumiya, artist

“The most famous Japanese in the Philippines,” Fumiya, made his musical debut as FuMi with the release of his debut single, “Beng.”

The song was made available on his own label, “MSL Music,” which he founded with his business MS Lab.

Fumiya originally arrived in the Philippines in 2017 and began his English studies in Manila while working as a YouTuber.

This resulted in his participation in talent shows and activities, where he was exposed to a range of roles, such as an actor, TV talent, painter and entrepreneur.

“Through these activities, I gained influence across the Philippines. But, to embody our mission as an individual and a company—being a bridge between the Philippines and Japan—I decided to pour my heartfelt thoughts into lyrics and share them through song, creating a place of solace for fans, Filipinos and Japanese people alike.”

“This led me to pursue a career as an artist.”

“Beng” stands for gunshot. The theme heavily embodied in the song dispels unfavorable beliefs, such as “Your dreams are too big, they can’t possibly come true,” which he experienced during the arduous process of becoming an artist.

The cover photo subtly includes the phrase “Your dream is too big,” depicted as being shot with a gun.

A release party was also hosted in a Manila event hall on the same day as his debut.