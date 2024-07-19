Folk-pop artist SYD Hartha puts her spin on ‘Panalangin’

Filipino singer-songwriter syd hartha continues to captivate music listeners from various generations with the release of her new single “Panalangin,” a cover of Apo Hiking Society’s early ‘80s hit.

syd reinterprets the source material with a stripped-down arrangement and a delicate touch, adding her own stamp while retaining the essence of what makes the song a timeless classic.

Despite the fact that it is a cover, “Panalangin” is one of the most popular songs in Syd’s gig repertoire. “It personally reminds me of very special memories I want to cherish forever.”

The folk-pop recording artist adds, “I’ve always considered ‘Panalangin’ to be one of the sweetest and most timeless OPM songs. The original version is very upbeat and pop, and I decided I wanted to add a feminine touch to it — something that sounds more mellow and softer, as if it came from a female perspective.”

syd’s version of “Panalangin” was arranged and produced by Brian Lotho of Sonic State Audio. They have professionally built a great foundation of trust and collaboration through the years, working together as constant collaborators for five years.

As for the “tila tala” act’s approach to remaking a song into her own, syd admits that her goal has always been to strike a balance between her singing and playing style, which is very acoustic guitar-led, while staying true to the original’s melodic qualities.

“Apo Hiking Society songs, specifically ‘When I Met You’ and ‘Panalangin’ have always been part of my ‘songs-I-wish-were-written-for-me’ playlist. When I was starting to learn the guitar, I listened to a lot of OPM, and those two songs really stuck with me. I always admired how they’re so beautifully written.”

syd hartha’s “Panalangin” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.