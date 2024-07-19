Finance sector undergoes fundamental shifts

The finance sector is on the brink of a major transformation in an era where technology quickly reshapes industries.

With the roll-out of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion and the introduction of Open Finance frameworks, Globe Business, a unit of giant Globe Telecom, has taken a pioneering step to position itself as a leader in digital enablement for the finance sector.

This initiative was showcased in “Breakthrough: A Web Series Introducing a World of Financial Possibilities,” which aims to bring cutting-edge financial technologies to the forefront of business operations and strategy.

The first part of the series was designed to educate financial service institutions on the concept of Open Finance and its potential benefits for businesses.

The second webinar, slated later this month, will focus on fintech, improving backend efficiencies, leveraging CX to grow customer base, and building business resilience through cybersecurity.

“Globe Business is excited to help bring these opportunities to Philippine financial businesses. We commit to providing tailored solutions and technologies that your businesses need to succeed with your Open Finance journey,” KD Dizon, head of Globe Business, said.

“As we embark on this journey of exploration and discovery, let us open our minds to the possibilities that lie ahead. We at Globe Business are truly excited to empower Filipino businesses with innovation that propels businesses towards growth and drives financial inclusion in the country,” she added.

The webinar addresses the specific needs of diverse subsegments within the finance sector, including banking and non-banking institutions, cooperatives, microfinance, insurance and pawnshops.