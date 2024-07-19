FIGHT DAY: Astrolabio breezes through scales; Nakatani struggles

Filipino mandatory challenger Vincent Astrolabio needed just one attempt to make the bantamweight limit of 118 lbs during the official weighin of his shot at the World Boxing Council crown Saturday at the Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo.

Junto Nakatani, the defending champion, had to do a retake before getting cleared.

Nonoy Neri, the chief handler and lead trainer of Astrolabio, told DAILY TRIBUNE that “the Japanese fighter had to return to the scales.”

“He looked drained to me and he had to do a second weigh-in before finally making the weight,” Neri said, stressing that Astrolabio looked terrific and is eager to crown himself as the new WBC bantamweight king.

Nakatani, making the first defense, tipped in at 117.2 lbs.

Astrolabio, in his second bid to win a world title after losing last year in the United States, came in at 117.3.

Despite his inability to make weight in his initial try, Nakatani swears that he is “in good shape and looks forward to my best performance.”

Astrolabio insists, though, that he seems to be the guy who is in a much better shape.

“I have done 180 sparring rounds. I am ready and I came here to win the belt,” Astrolabio, holder of a 19-4 win-loss record with 14 knockouts, said.

Neri echoed his fighter’s observations, saying the trip to Tokyo was not meant for sight-seeing and tourism purposes.

“We didn’t go here to lose. We are coming to win.”

Thomas Taylor of the United States will be the referee while the three judges are Chris Migliore and Michael Tate also of the US and Jose Manzur of Mexico.

Nakatani, unbeaten in 27 fights with 20 knockouts, is regarded as Japan’s best boxer next to pound-for-pound superstar Naoya Inoue.

Astrolabio will be bidding to become the Philippines’ next world champion and join Melvin Jerusalem — the WBC minimumweight ruler — as the country’s only other world titleholder.

Nakatani is no stranger to Filipino foes having knocked out all six who dared to beat him.

On fight night, Astrolabio feels he won’t end up becoming No. 7.