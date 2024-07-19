Examinees urged: Get Bar software

Aspiring lawyers who will take the Bar Exams in September should download and install the Examplify software on the laptops that they would use for the tests, Supreme Court Associate Justice Mario Lopez said.

The examinees will also have to take three sample assessments so that they could familiarize themselves with the software.

On 1 August, the SC will send the examinees an email with their login credentials and detailed instructions on downloading and accessing their accounts.

Failure to install Examplify on or before 20 August will mean their accounts being deactivated.

Examinees must install Examplify for Windows version 3.4.6 or Examplify for Mac version 3.4.4.

The minimum system requirements can be found at https://examsoft.com/resources/examplify-minimum-system-requirements/.

MacOS users are also advised not to update their system software to MacOS Sequoia or MacOS 15, whether in beta or regular release.

Specifications for app

Laptops must meet essential hardware specifications, including Wi-Fi capability, an integrated keyboard, a functional trackpad, an inbuilt display monitor, adequate battery life, and working chargers.

They may download the First Sample Assessment starting August 1 and may take it multiple times asynchronously. The answers may be uploaded on or before 25 August.

On 9 August, the Second Sample Assessment may be downloaded and they have to answer this synchronously on 10 August from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The Third Sample Assessment maybe downloaded beginning 16 August and they would take it asynchronously, with the answers uploaded on or before 25 August.

Lopez said the assessment is mandatory and failure to take it within the prescribed period shall result in the deactivation of Examplify account.