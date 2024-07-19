Education’s changing landscape

The Covid-19 pandemic significantly transformed the landscape of education worldwide.

In the Philippines, the sudden shift to remote learning necessitated the adoption of advanced digital tools to ensure the continuity of education. Among these tools, Learning Management Systems (LMS) like Canvas and Blackboard Learn emerged as pivotal platforms.

With students confined to their homes, traditional classroom settings were no longer viable. Educators needed a solution to keep students engaged and facilitate effective learning remotely. Learning Management Systems (LMS) became the answer, integrating engaging content with essential educational material to create a dynamic online learning environment.

New normal, new ways

Canvas and Blackboard Learn quickly became the most popular LMS platforms used by educational institutions in the Philippines. Despite their differences, both platforms offered robust features that catered to the needs of students and educators.

Canvas, founded in 2008 by Brigham Young University graduates Brian Whitmer and Devlin Daley, was designed specifically for educational institutions. It gained significant traction when the Utah Education Network switched from Blackboard to Canvas in 2010. By 2011, Canvas was available as open-source software, making it accessible to a broader range of institutions.

Blackboard Learn, on the other hand, was established in 1997 by Michael Chasen, Daniel Cane, Matthew Pittinsky and Stephen Gilfus. Initially focused on academic institutions, Blackboard expanded its reach to corporate sectors by 2006. At its peak, about 40 percent of schools in the United States were using Blackboard. Over the years, Blackboard evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of tools for both academic and corporate users.

Continued use in hybrid learning

Even as the pandemic recedes and schools reopen, the integration of LMS platforms like Canvas and Blackboard Learn remains essential.

Hybrid learning models, which combine in-person and online education, have become the new norm. These LMS platforms continue to support educators in creating, managing and delivering course content, assessments and communication in a flexible and efficient manner.

Canvas provides a cloud-based platform that allows instructors to manage online courses seamlessly. It offers tools for creating and managing course content, assessments and student communication, making it a favorite among educational institutions.

Blackboard Learn also offers a cloud-based platform with a comprehensive suite of tools. It enables educational institutions to manage online courses effectively, supporting instructors in content creation, assessments and communication.

The adoption of Canvas and Blackboard Learn in the Philippines highlights the critical role of technology in modern education.

These platforms have not only bridged the gap created by the pandemic but also set the stage for a more resilient and flexible educational system.